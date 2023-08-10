Nice, Seasonable Friday. Heat and Humidity Return for Weekend

Advertise With Us
Nice Friday. Heat and Humidity Return for Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just a few stray showers early this evening. Continued clearing skies tonight and a nice, seasonable Friday ahead. Turning hot and more humid for this second weekend of August. Currently, later Sunday a few stray storms possible. Monday to likely bring the best chance of more scattered storms.

Tonight: Clearing skies, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Stray PM storms possible. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, not as humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90.

