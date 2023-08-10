James River Boys and Girls Club learns cooking skills from Culinary Concepts AB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanks to a grant from the Genan Foundation, the James River Boys and Girls Club learned cooking skills from the chefs at Culinary Concepts AB.

Every week saw the students cook different recipes from around the world.

The classes included students from sixth through ninth grade.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.