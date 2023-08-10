Advertise With Us
James River Boys and Girls Club learns cooking skills from Culinary Concepts AB
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanks to a grant from the Genan Foundation, the James River Boys and Girls Club learned cooking skills from the chefs at Culinary Concepts AB.

Every week saw the students cook different recipes from around the world.

The classes included students from sixth through ninth grade.

