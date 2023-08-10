Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a wet start. We’ll see morning showers, and a scattered afternoon storm. Once a warm/cold front exits the region, skies will begin to clear tonight, with areas of fog. Sunshine returns Friday, and 90s return this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.