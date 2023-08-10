Checking in on AED status at several central Virginia school districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) can save lives, but only they’re available and quickly put to use.

The American Heart Association says an AED should be available within a 1-1.5 minute brisk walk from the patient.

You’ll see AEDs at a lot of businesses, but what about schools and their sports fields? The CDC says about 2,000 people in the U.S. under the age of 25 die each year of sudden cardiac arrest.

“We take the safety of our students - my children are CCS students - and our staff very seriously,” Charlottesville City Schools Student Services Director Rachel Rasnake said. “Having these devices here is essential.”

Albemarle County Public Schools Health Services Coordinator Eileen Gomez says they have a portable AED, and one on the main level, but not at every school.

“I think they’re working on putting them at places like the softball baseball fields, as well,” Gomez said.

“We are very fortunate we have one on each level,” Louisa County High School Nurse Mazie Rowe said. “We have one in our softball field, one in our jungle, and then our staff have athletic trainers.”

“Only one time in my 18 years have I ever had to grab one,” Fluvanna County Public Schools Head District Nurse Sonya Patterson said.

Patterson says teachers know exactly where AEDs are: “All of our staff are trained, including our bus drivers,” she said.

Patterson says there was a time when they only had one or two AEDs total. Over the last five years, she has advocated for more. Now, FCPS has a total of 14, with at least one in each school.

“We placed AEDs where our cross country team runs, which is off campus. We have AEDs in our field house, which is near a football stadium. And then there’s an AED outside of each gymnasium,” William Monroe High School Principal Katie Brunelle said.

Brunelle says there are six AEDs at the high school and four at the middle school.

“We are currently looking at locations to place them at our outdoor facilities,” the principal said.

