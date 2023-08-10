Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police investigating Hartmans Mill Road shooting

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a reported shooting in the Hartmans Mill Road area.

CPD says officers were called out to the scene near Rougemont Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, August 10. At some point, a person arrived at the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

