Charlottesville police investigating Hartmans Mill Road shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a reported shooting in the Hartmans Mill Road area.

CPD says officers were called out to the scene near Rougemont Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, August 10. At some point, a person arrived at the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

This is a developing story.

