Charlottesville police investigating Hartmans Mill Road shooting
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a reported shooting in the Hartmans Mill Road area.
CPD says officers were called out to the scene near Rougemont Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, August 10. At some point, a person arrived at the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
This is a developing story.
