Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle’s dynamic duo of Parker & Grevious aiming high this season

Amaje Parker and Noah Grevious
Amaje Parker and Noah Grevious(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Expectations are high for Albemarle High School’s football team.

The Patriots’ offense features two of the top players in central Virginia: Seniors Amaje Parker and Noah Grevious.

“They’ve been going through everything together, so that’s a really tight bond with that whole senior class,” Coach Brandon Isaiah said. “Just their hunger to be really good players and lead their team to wins.”

Amaje is the all-district quarterback, while Noah is his all-district receiver. They’re been friends since the fourth grade, and three-year starters on Albemarle’s team.

The pair have been practicing and working out all summer for what they feel will be a special senior season.

“Last ride mentality, putting everything on the line. Anything it takes to get that ‘W’,” Amaje said.

Amaje threw more than 2600 yards last season with 34 touchdowns, half of which went to Noah.

“He’s my safety valve. Where ever he is, I don’t hesitate to give it to him,” Amaje said. “I have the utmost faith in that guy. I feel like where ever I put it, he’s going to come down with it.”

The quarterback says he wants to take his game to another level, dedicating himself to studying film.

“Realized that film study can really give you a heads up and a step ahead of what the defense is doing,” Amaje said.

Both Amaje and Noah want to play in college, and both already have at least one Division 1 scholarship offer.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Malachi Fields
Malachi Fields expects big junior season with ‘Hoos
Eli Sullivan
Crozet’s Eli Sullivan wins back-to-back horseshoe throwing world championships
Eli Sullivan has won another national championship in horseshoe throwing. He now has...
Crozet’s Eli Sullivan wins back-to-back horseshoe throwing world championships
Running back Kobe Pace and defensive back Malcolm Greene both played for Cavalier Coach Tony...
Clemson transfers hope to help ‘Hoos on the field and in the locker room