Albemarle’s dynamic duo of Parker & Grevious aiming high this season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Expectations are high for Albemarle High School’s football team.

The Patriots’ offense features two of the top players in central Virginia: Seniors Amaje Parker and Noah Grevious.

“They’ve been going through everything together, so that’s a really tight bond with that whole senior class,” Coach Brandon Isaiah said. “Just their hunger to be really good players and lead their team to wins.”

Amaje is the all-district quarterback, while Noah is his all-district receiver. They’re been friends since the fourth grade, and three-year starters on Albemarle’s team.

The pair have been practicing and working out all summer for what they feel will be a special senior season.

“Last ride mentality, putting everything on the line. Anything it takes to get that ‘W’,” Amaje said.

Amaje threw more than 2600 yards last season with 34 touchdowns, half of which went to Noah.

“He’s my safety valve. Where ever he is, I don’t hesitate to give it to him,” Amaje said. “I have the utmost faith in that guy. I feel like where ever I put it, he’s going to come down with it.”

The quarterback says he wants to take his game to another level, dedicating himself to studying film.

“Realized that film study can really give you a heads up and a step ahead of what the defense is doing,” Amaje said.

Both Amaje and Noah want to play in college, and both already have at least one Division 1 scholarship offer.

