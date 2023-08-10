Albemarle police investigating Rt. 250 Bypass crash
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It was a slow commute for drivers along the Route 250 Bypass early Thursday, August 10, following a crash in Albemarle County.
All lanes are now open, but for several hours drivers had to pack their patience.
Police say a truck crashed around 8 a.m. near the Route 250 exit ramp.
This is a developing story.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.