Albemarle police investigating Rt. 250 Bypass crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It was a slow commute for drivers along the Route 250 Bypass early Thursday, August 10, following a crash in Albemarle County.

All lanes are now open, but for several hours drivers had to pack their patience.

Police say a truck crashed around 8 a.m. near the Route 250 exit ramp.

This is a developing story.

** Traffic alert ** Traffic is slow along the 601 exit off the 250 Bypass due to a vehicle crash. Southbound 250 has a single lane closure. Avoid the area and please give crews space to work. pic.twitter.com/pEnpjfqPtt — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) August 10, 2023

