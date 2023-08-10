Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along the Route 250 Bypass, near the exit ramp for Route 601.
ACPD says emergency responders were called out to the scene around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, August 10. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
