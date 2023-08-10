Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along the Route 250 Bypass, near the exit ramp for Route 601.

ACPD says emergency responders were called out to the scene around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, August 10. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

** Traffic alert ** Traffic is slow along the 601 exit off the 250 Bypass due to a vehicle crash. Southbound 250 has a single lane closure. Avoid the area and please give crews space to work. pic.twitter.com/pEnpjfqPtt — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) August 10, 2023

