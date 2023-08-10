Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Public Schools hosts its eighth annual Equity Conference

The event celebrates the county’s newly certified culturally responsive teachers.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools hosted its 8th annual Equity Conference.

The event celebrates the county’s newly certified culturally responsive teachers.

To become certified, teachers must implement culturally responsive teaching methods for at least one year.

Nearly 130 educators are being celebrated.

By 2026, all teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools will have completed the training.

