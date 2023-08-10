Albemarle County Public Schools hosts its eighth annual Equity Conference

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools hosted its 8th annual Equity Conference.

The event celebrates the county’s newly certified culturally responsive teachers.

To become certified, teachers must implement culturally responsive teaching methods for at least one year.

Nearly 130 educators are being celebrated.

By 2026, all teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools will have completed the training.

