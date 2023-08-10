Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

AHS hosting celebration of life for 3 children lost in drowning accident

Albemarle High School (FILE)
Albemarle High School (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mountain-Kim Martial Arts has set up a memorial to remember the lives of three Albemarle county children lost in a drowning accident.

The father of the children is a taekwondo master instructor at the martial arts studio.

After learning about the tragic accident, staff, parents, and students decided to put together a display and a GoFundMe campaign.

“This display was all of our feelings, emotions come up, because we were all together. Really, all of us together feel this shared pain because we love them,” Master Instructor Alex Kim said Thursday, August 10. “What just happened is so tragic, so we wanted to dedicate all of this to him and his family.”

A celebration of life will be held at Albemarle High School’s gym from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

RELATED: 3 found dead in James River

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

COVID-19
Research at UVA Health may help scientists better understand COVID-19
After five months, discount airline Avelo is leaving Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.
Avelo ending service at CHO
Police chiefs participating in forum
Police chiefs participate in forum hosted by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia
Police chiefs from Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and the University of Virginia updated...
Police chiefs participate in forum hosed by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia