AHS hosting celebration of life for 3 children lost in drowning accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mountain-Kim Martial Arts has set up a memorial to remember the lives of three Albemarle county children lost in a drowning accident.

The father of the children is a taekwondo master instructor at the martial arts studio.

After learning about the tragic accident, staff, parents, and students decided to put together a display and a GoFundMe campaign.

“This display was all of our feelings, emotions come up, because we were all together. Really, all of us together feel this shared pain because we love them,” Master Instructor Alex Kim said Thursday, August 10. “What just happened is so tragic, so we wanted to dedicate all of this to him and his family.”

A celebration of life will be held at Albemarle High School’s gym from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

