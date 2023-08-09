You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like another winner. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity. Meanwhile, we are tracking a warm/ cold front combination that will bring showers and storms to the region Thursday. Conditions will begin to improve Friday, with hot and humid conditions returning by this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

