You gotta love it !

Tracking a warm and cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like another winner. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity. Meanwhile, we are tracking a warm/ cold front combination that will bring showers and storms to the region Thursday. Conditions will begin to improve Friday, with hot and humid conditions returning by this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

