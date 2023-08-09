Advertise With Us
Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAVERTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – At least three people were injured during a traffic crash in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused the crash when the vehicle hit a public transit bus, tractor trailer and several cars.

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.

All of the injured people are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was suffering a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

