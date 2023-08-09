Wet Start to Thursday. Few PM Storms Possible. Isolated Severe Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet start to Thursday with showers, possible thunder. Could still see scattered showers and a few storms by midday and early afternoon. An isolated severe risk possible. The main threat - damaging wind gust. Rain amounts expected to range either side of a quarter inch, although locally heavier with any storm. Some clearing is expected later by afternoon and breezy at times during the day.

Drier Friday and then turning hot and more humid with highs either side of 90 for the weekend. Some stray storms possible late Sunday, but more likely some storms by Monday.

Tonight: Turning cloudy, muggy. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Morning showers, thunder. Few showers and storms early PM. Isolated severe risk. Some PM clearing, breezy. Highs low 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Stray PM storms possible. Highs either side of 90. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

