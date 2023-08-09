Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginia community colleges meet in Roanoke to look at the future of education

The leaders met to discuss higher education i the state
The leaders met to discuss higher education i the state(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community college leaders met in Roanoke on Wednesday to look at the future of education. All of the school chancellors heard about a new plan to prioritize job placement after high school.

The Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System shared information on how fewer students are completing their education. Tuesday’s retreat at the Hotel Roanoke comes after Governor Youngkin announced he wanted every high school graduate to achieve higher education.

The chancellor explained he is prioritizing expanding opportunities in community colleges.

”I think it is a critical strength of our system that our local colleges are not only responsive to the needs of local employers, but they’re also responsive to local culture,” David Doré said.

The chancellor also plans to target more veterans, parents and working adults seeking higher education in the new action plan.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive