UVA Cancer Center gets top ranking in national survey

The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cancer Center is one of the best in the business, according to a national survey.

The center is ranked #1 in Virginia, and in the top 50 nationally.

“One advantage we have is that we have specific expertise in all those areas for each kind of major cancer,” Doctor Thomas Loughran said. “I always say that if you’re diagnosed with cancer, you need to come to a major cancer center, firstly, to make sure that diagnosis is correct.”

The rankings are based on a national survey of healthcare professionals with a background in cancer care, results from patient experience surveys, and hospital quality metrics.

