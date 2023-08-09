Police chiefs participate in forum hosed by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosted a police forum Wednesday, August 9.

Police chiefs from Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and the University of Virginia updated the community about what is happening within their jurisdictions.

Both county and city chiefs mentioned filling in the vacancies in their departments.

All three mentioned the increase in gun violence since January and how they joined Project Safe Neighborhoods to encourage collaboration.

“We need each other to be able to do this successfully. Our agencies are such a size that when it comes to doing big things, we need each others to be able to accomplish these big things,” UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said.

