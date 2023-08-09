Pleasant Wednesday, but More Showers and Storms Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to bring great weather for the day. Less humid conditions and mostly sunny skies. That changes tomorrow with a system bringing rain and a marginal risk for severe weather, fortunately it is short lived. Conditions clear out in time for the weekend with temperatures near 90, with dry and sunny skies. Next chance for rain and storms looks to be next Monday. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Thursday: Showers and storms. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Friday - Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90. Lows in the mid 60′s to around 70.

Monday: Showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s.

