Parents frustrated as Albemarle unable to provide school bus transportation to hundreds of students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County students will be heading back to class in two weeks, but hundreds of families are just now learning they won’t be able to ride a school bus.

Albemarle County Public Schools recently sent out nearly 900 letters informing families that it doesn’t have enough drivers, and can’t provide transportation.

“They gave us literally two weeks’ notice,” Kellie Washington said.

Washington has three kids in school, and says two weeks isn’t enough time for her to plan around.

“It’s the earliest that we could have done that,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Parents are saying the driver shortage is not a new issue, and this late notice shows a lack of forethought from the people in charge.

“The leadership of Albemarle County schools just can’t fix problems, even if it’s completely clear what the problem is. They had months to do it,” parent Paul McArtor said.

Washington says she was a bus driver for nearly a decade.

“Drivers don’t want to be there. They don’t want to work for the administration that’s there,” she said.

Giaramita says they’ll reach out to parents if spots open up on buses.

“We’re going to be talking with families over the next couple of weeks to to again, reiterate, do you absolutely need service and do you intend for your child to ride the bus this year,” the spokesperson said.

In the meantime, many parents are left with only a couple weeks to figure out how they’ll get their children to and from school.

“It’s frustrating and disheartening that the schools dictate all these things, but then don’t assist in coming up with solutions for people that have to work, you know, that don’t have the flexibility of taking their kids to and from school when school starts at 9 a.m. and gets out at 4 p.m.,” parent Jennifer McArtor said.

The School Board is set to meet Thursday, August 10, at the County Office Building.

The first day of school in Albemarle County is Wednesday, August 23.

