Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

New Virginia law may prevent school bullying

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new Virginia law may help prevent bullying this upcoming school year.

The legislation requires the principal of each public school to notify parent(s) of any student involved in an alleged bullying incident within 24 hours of when it took place.

“One of our core values is safe, supportive, and caring schools. And in order to have safe, caring, supportive schools we need to ensure that we have a safe learning environment for students, staff, and family,” Dawn Gillette with Greene County Public Schools said.

Previously, parent(s) had to be notified within five days of the initial report.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

(FILE)
Avelo ending service at CHO
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police working to address statewide traffic stop bias
Fluvanna County
Fluvanna man aiming to recycle 2 metric tons of coffee grounds every year
Blue Ridge CASA for children has announced it will expand services into Shenandoah and Page...
Blue Ridge CASA for Children expanding services to Shenandoah and Page Counties