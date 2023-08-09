New Virginia law may prevent school bullying

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new Virginia law may help prevent bullying this upcoming school year.

The legislation requires the principal of each public school to notify parent(s) of any student involved in an alleged bullying incident within 24 hours of when it took place.

“One of our core values is safe, supportive, and caring schools. And in order to have safe, caring, supportive schools we need to ensure that we have a safe learning environment for students, staff, and family,” Dawn Gillette with Greene County Public Schools said.

Previously, parent(s) had to be notified within five days of the initial report.

