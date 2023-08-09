Malachi Fields expects big junior season with ‘Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Football team is in its second week of practice. Charlottesville’s Malachi Fields is entering his third season as a wide receiver for the Cavaliers.

The former Monticello High School standout will likely play a big role for the team, and says a full year of being fully healthy has prepared him for this moment.

“Confidence is everything. Going out there, you have to know that it’s your ball,” Fields said. “I’ve been putting in the work, so I think everything coming my way is for me.”

“We’re expecting big things from him. He’s expecting big things for himself,” Adam Mims said.

Fields didn’t make his season debut last year until week 10 against Pittsburgh. He proved his foot injury was hind him when he made a spectacular touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone.

The 6′4″ receiver now aims to do this consistently over an entire season.

“Just being out there and being a playmaker, explosive playmaker, just changing the game for us,” Fields said.

This time last year, Fields was limited to a stationary bike. He says he learned a lot by watching, and coaches believe Fields can take his game to another level.

“I love his work ethic, I love that he’s a smart guy,” Des Kitchings said. “He’s buliding a rapport with the quarterbacks.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.