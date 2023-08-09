Advertise With Us
Crash shuts down lanes on Buffalo Drive in Harrisonburg

A car stuck between trees in Harrisonburg
A car stuck between trees in Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police and Harrisonburg Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a two-vehicle car crash on Buffalo Drive and Rodeo Drive off of I-81 Tuesday night.

Police confirmed at least one vehicle is stuck in between trees and occupants were transported to the hospital.

Both north bound and south bound lanes of Buffalo Drive are currently closed.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

