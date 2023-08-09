Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville police working to address statewide traffic stop bias

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 2023 analysis on traffic stop data collected under Virginia’s Community Policing Act contained some alarming findings.

According to the Virginia Home for Public Media, law enforcement is more likely to pull over Black drivers for traffic stops and searches.

“There are very few law enforcement organizations in this country that don’t have room to improve. We can all do better,” Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis said.

According to Charlottesville’s traffic stop data, Black drivers make up 18% of the driving population, but 29% of Black drivers have been stopped.

Chief Kochis says Charlottesville police are taking steps to ensure they are bringing this data to everyone’s attention.

“Just recently we had our entire organization, all sworn and civilian stuff but 10, [go through] procedural justice and implicit bias training,” Kochis said. “It really forced us to have difficult conversations about this topic, and I think that’s important because how we have these conversations matters.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Fluvanna County
Fluvanna man aiming to recycle 2 metric tons of coffee grounds every year
Buses with Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Parents frustrated as Albemarle unable to provide school bus transportation to hundreds of students
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville looking at ways to improve transit services
Help for first-time homebuyers offered through grant and Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission