Charlottesville police working to address statewide traffic stop bias

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 2023 analysis on traffic stop data collected under Virginia’s Community Policing Act contained some alarming findings.

According to the Virginia Home for Public Media, law enforcement is more likely to pull over Black drivers for traffic stops and searches.

“There are very few law enforcement organizations in this country that don’t have room to improve. We can all do better,” Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis said.

According to Charlottesville’s traffic stop data, Black drivers make up 18% of the driving population, but 29% of Black drivers have been stopped.

Chief Kochis says Charlottesville police are taking steps to ensure they are bringing this data to everyone’s attention.

“Just recently we had our entire organization, all sworn and civilian stuff but 10, [go through] procedural justice and implicit bias training,” Kochis said. “It really forced us to have difficult conversations about this topic, and I think that’s important because how we have these conversations matters.”

