Charlottesville looking at ways to improve transit services

Charlottesville sign (FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is considering potential ways to pay for improving transit.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission recently presented its findings to City Council. These possible improvements include transportation for people living outside Charlottesville to be able to get into the city.

“The biggest thing that we heard is that there was a really strong desire to work collaboratively with the rest of the region to determine how we can meet transit needs,” Sandy Shackelford said.

TJPDC says it will need more funding to increase transit service. Some of the revenue sources it explored include sales tax, fuel tax, and toll revenue.

TJPDC says this project will wrap up in December. From there, the city can start implementing changes.

