Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Central Elementary and Carysbrook Elementary providing free breakfast and lunch for students

The Fluvanna County Public Schools School Board Administration Building.
The Fluvanna County Public Schools School Board Administration Building.(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two elementary schools in Fluvanna County are now offering free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Central Elementary and Carysbrook Elementary have both qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision.

The program offers free meal services for schools with a student population of at least 40% who qualified for free meals the year prior.

Parents do not have to fill anything out for their students to receive free meals.

“One thing that we’re excited about is not only will it help parents not having to pay, but it will give a lot more children the opportunity to come in and dine with us and they can try new food items as well,” said Gwendolyn Jones with FCPS.

FCPS says the program will remain in place for four years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

(FILE)
Avelo ending service at CHO
(FILE)
New Virginia law may prevent school bullying
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police working to address statewide traffic stop bias
Fluvanna County
Fluvanna man aiming to recycle 2 metric tons of coffee grounds every year