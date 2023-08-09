Central Elementary and Carysbrook Elementary providing free breakfast and lunch for students

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two elementary schools in Fluvanna County are now offering free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Central Elementary and Carysbrook Elementary have both qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision.

The program offers free meal services for schools with a student population of at least 40% who qualified for free meals the year prior.

Parents do not have to fill anything out for their students to receive free meals.

“One thing that we’re excited about is not only will it help parents not having to pay, but it will give a lot more children the opportunity to come in and dine with us and they can try new food items as well,” said Gwendolyn Jones with FCPS.

FCPS says the program will remain in place for four years.

