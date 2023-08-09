Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Blue Ridge CASA for Children expanding services to Shenandoah and Page Counties

Blue Ridge CASA for children has announced it will expand services into Shenandoah and Page...
Blue Ridge CASA for children has announced it will expand services into Shenandoah and Page Counties(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as ‘CASAs’ work with abused and neglected children around the Shenandoah Valley.

Last year, Staunton-based nonprofit Blue Ridge Casa for Children, reported the organization had served 98 children throughout Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro, Lexington, Rockbridge, Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, and Rockingham.

Now Blue Ridge CASA will be expanding its services into Page and Shenandoah Counties, thanks to a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice.

CEO Sherri McKinney-Frantz says the organization was approached directly by the Presiding Judge over the Shenandoah Juvenile and Domestic Relations court, who said there is a real need for this type of program.

McKinney-Frantz explained that the goal with each advocate is to provide a unified voice for children in the foster care system.

“The CASA’s responsibility is to get to know the child and build a relationship with them, and also to engage with birth parents, foster parents, all the professionals involved. Staff come and go, sometimes foster parents even come and go but the CASA is that one person who remains the same who is again the keeper of the records,” McKinney-Frantz said.

There are an estimated 80 children in Page and Shenandoah Counties who are eligible for CASA services.

To learn more about Blue Ridge CASA or volunteer opportunities, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

The Fluvanna County Public Schools School Board Administration Building.
Central Elementary and Carysbrook Elementary providing free breakfast and lunch for students
(FILE)
Avelo ending service at CHO
(FILE)
New Virginia law may prevent school bullying
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police working to address statewide traffic stop bias
Fluvanna County
Fluvanna man aiming to recycle 2 metric tons of coffee grounds every year