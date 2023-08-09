Avelo ending service at CHO

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After five months, discount airline Avelo is leaving Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.

Its flights from CHO to Orlando are set to end September 4.

“We have decided to end Avelo service in Charlottesville,” Communications Manager Courtney Goff said in a statement to NBC29 Wednesday, August 9. “This was not the outcome we envisioned when Avelo took flight at CHO on May 3.”

The airline says there hasn’t been enough demand to keep running in central Virginia.

All customers who had tickets booked past Sept. 4 should get a refund by the end of the week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.