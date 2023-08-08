Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginia Hemp Coalition believes state being too harsh on businesses

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some hemp sellers across the commonwealth are receiving penalties for selling products with a THC content higher than 0.3%.

The Virginia Hemp Coalition, an advocacy group in Charlottesville, believes the state’s actions on THC products has gone too far and is hurting businesses.

“They’re losing a lot of revenue, they’re having to layoff workers,” VHC President Jason Amatucci said Tuesday, August 8. “They’re having to stop business development, and some of them are leaving the state, some of them are shutting down. It’s very stressful for them.”

Amatucci says prohibiting the product is pushing people to illegal and more dangerous means.

“They’re going to get it from the black market, and then the state loses out on tax revenue, and it’s not regulated on top of that,” Amatucci said.

As of July 31, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has sent seven non-compliance letters. Among them, a fine of nearly $100,000.

Amatucci says they’re in agreement that these products need to be regulated and kept away from children. However, he thinks things have gone too far.

“What they’re doing is they’re also taking away a whole part of the industry with it,” Amatucci said. “There’s consequences to these actions by our lawmakers, you know? There’s probably going to be a lawsuit that’s filed very soon, and there’s going to be pushed back.”

Business owners who are penalized can pay a reduced fine of $10,000 if they agree to bring their store(s) into compliance. They have 30 days from the date of their penalty to do so.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools preparing new teachers for the upcoming school year
(FILE)
Michael Thomas named official chief of the Charlottesville Fire Department
(FILE)
Triathlete still on the road to recovery after lung transplant at UVA Medical Center
(STOCK)
School chefs hold friendly competition to help freshen up cafeteria menu