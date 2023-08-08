Virginia Hemp Coalition believes state being too harsh on businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some hemp sellers across the commonwealth are receiving penalties for selling products with a THC content higher than 0.3%.

The Virginia Hemp Coalition, an advocacy group in Charlottesville, believes the state’s actions on THC products has gone too far and is hurting businesses.

“They’re losing a lot of revenue, they’re having to layoff workers,” VHC President Jason Amatucci said Tuesday, August 8. “They’re having to stop business development, and some of them are leaving the state, some of them are shutting down. It’s very stressful for them.”

Amatucci says prohibiting the product is pushing people to illegal and more dangerous means.

“They’re going to get it from the black market, and then the state loses out on tax revenue, and it’s not regulated on top of that,” Amatucci said.

As of July 31, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has sent seven non-compliance letters. Among them, a fine of nearly $100,000.

Amatucci says they’re in agreement that these products need to be regulated and kept away from children. However, he thinks things have gone too far.

“What they’re doing is they’re also taking away a whole part of the industry with it,” Amatucci said. “There’s consequences to these actions by our lawmakers, you know? There’s probably going to be a lawsuit that’s filed very soon, and there’s going to be pushed back.”

Business owners who are penalized can pay a reduced fine of $10,000 if they agree to bring their store(s) into compliance. They have 30 days from the date of their penalty to do so.

