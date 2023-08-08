Sunny, breezy, and less humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that delivered severe storms to the region has moved east. High pressure is building in, and will dominate our weather through Wednesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, less humidity, and breezy conditions today. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a system that will bring additional showers and storm chances to the region Thursday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, less humidity, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & comfy, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.