Summer 2024 Gray Television Future Focus Intern

Description

Are you among the best and brightest at your college or university and are contemplating what’s next? Life is short. Stop waiting for “real life” to start and put your knowledge to the test. Launch your media career with Gray Television’s paid internship program!

As a paid intern, you won’t sit and watch someone else doing their job. Gray’s intern program is an immersive experience where you serve as a valued team member to our award-winning teams.

With 113 television stations across the U.S., Gray Television offers an unprecedented opportunity for students to learn an area of broadcast expertise from seasoned professionals in the business. Whether your interest involves news, production, sales, marketing, or engineering, our stations become a hands-on learning environment for Gray Television interns. If we have an employee doing it, there can be a Gray intern learning and earning.

Not only will you walk away with an expanded resume and portfolio, Gray’s paid internship opens doors to begin your full-time career with Gray Television. Many of our current employees started as interns. Our paid internship program puts you at the front of the line for full-time job openings, armed with the training you received from your internship.

Interested in learning more? Check out the program description and apply today! You’ll be able to choose your desired location(s) and areas of interest.

We look forward to hearing from you!

About WVIR:

NBC29 is a powerhouse number one station with a proven track record of “Big J” journalism, and community service that plays way above our market size. We’re a station that coaches and develops our team so they’re prepared for their next big jump in the business.

We hire smart, and hard-working people with integrity -- to work together with a room full of similar people -- and teach them how to become the best they can be. Charlottesville is a great small town that’s within sight of the Blue Ridge Mountains and only a couple of hours away from the beach and surrounded by wineries, breweries, and amazing foodie culture.

If you want to learn, grow, and have fun -- start here.

▪️ Interested in the Summer 2024 WVIR Intern program? Go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, type “Intern” (in search bar)

WVIR-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior by the first workday.

