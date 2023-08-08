Storms Exiting Early Tonight. Breezy, Less Humid Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday’s severe storms brought numerous hail reports and wind damage. Storms exiting early tonight. A cold front will move through tonight and make for a less humid and breezy Tuesday. Quiet weather through the mid-week, before more storms return by Thursday. Hot more humid by this weekend.

Tonight: Storms exiting, severe threat ending early. Partly cloudy, breezy. lows mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, less humid. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable, nice. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, more humid. Scattered storms by PM. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some PM storms. Highs arund 90. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to around 90.

