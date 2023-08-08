Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Severe storms loomed over Augusta County Monday afternoon.

Strong winds and hail caused downed trees and limbs in the southern part of the county.

After the storms passed in the Swoope and Craigsville areas of Augusta County, crews were out trying to restore power and get any debris out of the roadways.

On Parkersburg Turnpike large trees nearly snapped in half and many branches were laying on roadsides.

Craigsville experienced much of the same with many tree branches and debris lining this roadway.

As of 11 p.m. Monday there are no reports of roads closed in that area.

Across the Valley, many are still without power.

Crews will be out all night trying to get it restored as quickly as possible.

As of 11 p.m., Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative reports 291 outages.

The town of Shenandoah and the areas around Luray have the most outages.

Shenandoah reported 139 and Luray 122.

Dominion Energy is reporting 38 customers without power in our viewing area.

