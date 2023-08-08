Second annual Food Justice Summer Camp teaching BIPOC students food advocacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seventeen BIPOC high school students participated in the second annual Food Justice Camp.

Director Lisa Draine says students learned about issues of food as well as how to advocate for community projects such as food co-ops.

Draine says she wants each student to be able to learn from somebody that looks like them.

The students visited a Black-owned farm and got to meet Black food activists and artists.

