School chefs hold friendly competition to help freshen up cafeteria menu

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools says students at all nine of its buildings will be eligible for free breakfasts and lunches this year.

“No need to fill out any applications. All you have to do was come through the line and receive a meal,” CCS Nutrition Administrator Carlton Jones said.

The people who prepare those meals held a friendly “Iron Chef” style competition Tuesday, August 8.

“The goal is for them to be able to utilize some of the techniques we talked about, and for them to be able to create their own dish and be able to use their creativity,” Culinary Concepts owner & founder Antwon Brinson said.

Brinson believes cafeteria food should be colorful and fresh.

“I try to work with things that are in season and things that they have at their disposal in the schools,” he said.

“Trying to brush up on everything and learn whatever is going to be new,” Clark Elementary School Nutritional Manager Cordelia Mallory said. “You got to know portion size, all that.”

The new meals created during Tuesday’s competition will be available to students.

