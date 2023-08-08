Click here to apply

About WVIR:

WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news day parts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description:

NBC29, the #1 TV station in the market is searching for a motivated and enthusiastic Multimedia Sales Consultant to join our energetic, professional sales team in Charlottesville, VA. Work with local business leaders to help them grow through advertising on our broadcast networks and through our full suite of premium digital advertising products. We are looking for an individual who is a self-starter and enjoys meeting with and creating relationships with clients. Must be tech-savvy, as you will be educating and selling clients an array of digital solutions such as OTT, SEO, Paid Search, Audience Targeting, and Social Media. Excellent communication skills and a can-do, team-player attitude is a must. If you have media sales experience or background/education in business, and see yourself as a high-energy creative individual who enjoys working with people, this could be your opportunity to make more money and have the satisfaction of helping businesses grow. We offer a paid training salary, and our commission and bonus structure will allow you to grow without limits.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Make face-to-face outside sales visits

Generate sales leads and close new business

Provide input on sales promotion ideas

Retain current clients and develop new business

Understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients and find ways to help them achieve their objectives through effective advertising

Qualifications/Requirements:

Professional appearance a must.

Media sales experience preferred

Are you energetic, positive and goal-oriented? Please join our team, send your cover letter and resume, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

(Current employees that are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro employee portal )

WVIR-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior by the first workday.

