About WVIR:

NBC29 is the #1 TV station in this market. To stay at the top we need to work hard every day and hire the right people. This is an opportunity to come to one of the most award-winning stations in Virginia, to live in a great small city and learn how to really hone your craft in a terrific newsroom with a new commitment to technology, resources, and partnerships.

WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description:

NBC29 is looking for a Multimedia Journalist with a passion for real journalism. We want to hire a reporter who is ready to immerse themselves in the community, find the stories that genuinely impact the people who live here, and bring solid enterprise coverage to the table every day.

Duties/Responsibilities include (but not limited to):

Must meet deadlines and be able to multi-task

Strong work ethic

Social Media involvement and knowledge

Professional appearance

Qualifications/Requirements:

▪️ Strong shooting and editing skills are a must for this position. So too are teamwork skills and the willingness to work hard. The ability to dig up lead story ideas each day is also a priority. We are looking for an individual with a bachelor’s degree in journalism or other related field and a proven track record of working toward this career through internships and other newsroom experience.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now” , upload your resume, cover letter and references

(Current employees that are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro employee portal)

Additional Info:

