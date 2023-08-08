Michael Thomas named official chief of the Charlottesville Fire Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chief Michael Thomas is now the official chief of the Charlottesville Fire Department.

The former interim fire chief joined the Charlottesville Fire Department in June 2022 after retiring from the Lynchburg Fire Department.

With CFD, Thomas previously served as Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction and most recently as interim fire chief.

“My goals have been consistent, focusing on department stabilization, and continue to develop the current leadership as well as future leaders for the department, and keeping safety at the forefront of everything that we do,” Chief Thomas said.

Thomas says he is thankful for the amount of support he has received from the department and city leaders.

