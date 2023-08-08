Grants aim to reduce greenhouse emissions around Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A large chunk of grant money is going towards five projects in Albemarle County, all aimed at helping the environment.

“The Community Climate Action Grant program is a pilot program to support local initiatives that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Albemarle County and improve the community at the same time,” Climate Protection Program Manager Gabe Dayley said.

Five community-based organizations were selected as recipients, with funds ranging from $11,000 to $25,000. One project involves training for green jobs.

“Flipp, Inc. is doing a training for solar installation and maintenance technicians. That includes a national certification as part of that training,” Dayley said.

Some of the money will benefit the Autism Sanctuary.

“Blending some of the kind of social work that they do with climate action work, where they’re going to be giving opportunities to folks who are on the autism spectrum to participate in and learn about compost initiatives. So that’s a really cool one that combines a few different issues in the community.,” Dayley said.

Projects are set to kick off within the next few weeks

