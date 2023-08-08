Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Grants aim to reduce greenhouse emissions around Albemarle County

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Source: Pexels)
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A large chunk of grant money is going towards five projects in Albemarle County, all aimed at helping the environment.

“The Community Climate Action Grant program is a pilot program to support local initiatives that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Albemarle County and improve the community at the same time,” Climate Protection Program Manager Gabe Dayley said.

Five community-based organizations were selected as recipients, with funds ranging from $11,000 to $25,000. One project involves training for green jobs.

Flipp, Inc. is doing a training for solar installation and maintenance technicians. That includes a national certification as part of that training,” Dayley said.

Some of the money will benefit the Autism Sanctuary.

“Blending some of the kind of social work that they do with climate action work, where they’re going to be giving opportunities to folks who are on the autism spectrum to participate in and learn about compost initiatives. So that’s a really cool one that combines a few different issues in the community.,” Dayley said.

Projects are set to kick off within the next few weeks

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Strong winds and hail caused down trees and limbs in the southern part of the county.
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages
Dozens Protest Diary Market Expansion
Charlottesville City Council 8/7/23
Bridge of Hope's waitlist higher than ever with over 30 families facing homelessness
Beans & Brews Festival happening Aug. 11 to help with housing assistance
Back on July 1, a new law went into effect in Virginia that banned the sale of any products...
One month after Virginia’s new THC law took effect local hemp business says there have been pros and cons