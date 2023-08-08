Dozens protest expansion of Dairy Market during City Council meeting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Charlottesville City Council meeting Monday, August 7, the main topic of discussion was one not on the agenda: The proposed expansion of Dairy Market.

In what is usually a pretty empty meeting, this City Council session was standing-room only.

“This just leads to displacement, gentrification, marginalization, and the further evacuation of Black folks from the City of Charlottesville,” Don Gathers said.

Dairy Market wants to triple its size, potentially displacing neighbors and businesses. Many brought up similarities between this expansion and the destruction of the historic Vinegar Hill neighborhood in the 1960′s.

“I got the flyer that was sent to some of us regarding the Dairy Market. I said, ‘Oh no, not again.’ We’ve been through this,” Robert Hunt said.

Speakers expressed concerns about many different aspects of the expansion, one being the effect it could have on affordable housing.

“He has told the Preston Plaza owners that they will have to move their business because he has purchased the plaza to be more apartments at a high price that none of us in this neighborhood can afford. And also our taxes went up when the first phase was completed. So how do you think this will affect the neighborhood when this happens again?” Gloria Beard said.

Councilor Michael Payne said this is something the zoning rewrite would affect.

“By right there will be heights up to 10 and 12 stories. And we know that that will mean that developers will buy at multiple lots, consolidate them and build developments like this. Unlike now, they will be required to have at least 10% affordable but that’s a very, very important conversation happening right now,” Payne said.

After hearing push back last month, Dairy Market’s developer said he paused his plans.

There are many steps he would have to take before scheduling a special use permit hearing with City council.

