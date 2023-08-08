Click here to apply

About WVIR:

WVIR-TV is the dominant television station in the Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated news operation in all dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

NBC29 is the #1 TV station in this market. To stay at the top we need to work hard every day and hire the right people. This is an opportunity to come to one of the most award-winning stations in Virginia, to live in a great small city and learn how to really hone your craft in a terrific newsroom with a new commitment to technology, resources, and partnerships.

Job Summary/Description:

NBC29 News is looking for a Digital Content Producer who can work quickly on breaking news and also has the creativity to tell a good story. We value strong journalism and an atmosphere where we all learn and grow on a daily basis through respect and collaboration.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to, producing dynamic written content for NBC29′s website, social media, and apps. The ideal candidate will be a journalist with strong writing skills who creates news content across all digital platforms. They are an innovative self-starter who beats deadlines and the competition, handles pressure, and strives to be first and best with the story. The right candidate must have a passion for local and national news and excel at writing and creating content for all digital platforms.

Please note - the primary job responsibilities include, but are not limited to the duties listed above

Qualifications/Requirements:

Minimum requirements include a college degree in journalism or similar, outstanding writing ability, excellent communication, self-motivation, and organizational skills. Must thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

The successful applicant also will have these attributes below (but not be limited to) the requirements below.

Excellent writing and copy-editing abilities in adherence with AP Style guidelines.

Video editing skills.

Demonstrated video sourcing and production abilities.

Familiarity with content management systems.

Demonstrated ability to adjust strategy and implementation based on evolving needs.

Ability to work with others to achieve a common goal.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Ability to tailor content production to target specific distribution platforms, including social media.

Knowledge and understanding of the latest social media platforms and trends.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now” , upload your resume, cover letter, and references

(Current employees that are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro employee portal)

WVIR-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company.

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior to the first workday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.