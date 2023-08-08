Comfortable August Night. Nice Wednesday. Some Showers/Storm Return Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable August night and another nice day ahead for Wednesday. By Thursday our next chance for scattered showers and possibly a few storms return. Currently, the timing appears for mainly morning showers and then a possible afternoon storm. The morning timing would greatly limit severe storms.

Drier Friday and then turning hot and more humid with highs either side of 90 for the weekend. Some stray storms possible late Sunday, but more likely some storms by Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Morning showers and thunder. Stray PM storms, otherwise, some clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Stray PM storms possible. Highs either side of 90. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening shower/storm risk at this time. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs around 90.

