Break in the rain for now

Less humid and breezy this afternoon
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Monday afternoon, today will be quieter and drier.

Becoming less muggy this afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

Remaining dry until late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Since our next storm system is arriving during the first half of Thursday, the severe weather risk will be a lot less.

Turning hotter by the weekend.

Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny, breezy, less humid with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday night: Mainly clear sky with patchy fog late. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s, Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Morning rain and thunder. Drying in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening shower/storm risk at this time. Highs upper 80s.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

