Albemarle police: Route 53 closed due to vehicle crash

(FILE)
(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say they are responding to a vehicle crash on Route 53 involving a fallen tree.

Route 53 is closed between Route 20 and Milton Road and is expected to be closed for several hours.

ACPD is asking drivers to please avoid the area and give crews space to work.

This is a developing story.

