Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Albemarle County police are investigating a fatal crash along Route 53.
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating a fatal crash along Route 53.

ACPD announced Tuesday, August 8, that emergency crews were called out around 8:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash caused by a fallen tree on Rt. 53 between Route 20 and Milton Road. One victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person was declared dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

ACPD asked drivers to avoid the area and give crews space to work.

The road was reopened shortly after noon.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash (12p)
Protesting plans for Dairy Market
Dozens protest expansion of Dairy Market during City Council meeting
(STOCK)
Grants aim to reduce greenhouse emissions around Albemarle County
Strong winds and hail caused down trees and limbs in the southern part of the county.
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages