Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating a fatal crash along Route 53.

ACPD announced Tuesday, August 8, that emergency crews were called out around 8:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash caused by a fallen tree on Rt. 53 between Route 20 and Milton Road. One victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person was declared dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

ACPD asked drivers to avoid the area and give crews space to work.

The road was reopened shortly after noon.

This is a developing story.

