Albemarle County Public Schools preparing new teachers for the upcoming school year


(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is getting its new teachers ready for the upcoming school year.

The teachers are taking part in a week-long new teacher academy.

“It’s always so exciting to see this new group of teachers come in and recognize how excited they are to work with our students and how much we are looking forward to working with them,” ACPS Assistant Superintendent Clare Keiser said.

ACPS says it is adding more than 200 new people to its teaching force this year.

“They will meet a lot of support personnel, instructional coaches and equity education specialists and learning technology integrators, who will support them throughout their work over the course of the year,” Keiser said. “We will work with them to help them learn about some instructional practices and do some work around engagement as well.”

Tim Hamlette will be starting his new job as a career specialist for ACPS this semester.

“Me being able to come into the school and be a Black male, able to be a face or be somebody that can relate to somebody that they may not be able to see, it’s something that I’m super excited about,” Hamlette said.

Keiser says student-teacher relationships are foundational to student success.

“I see the people who are going to know and support students and wrap around them and help them be the best student and the best citizen they can possibly be,” Keiser said.

