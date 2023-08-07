Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigative a fatal crash in Louisa County.

VSP says it was called out around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, August 6, to a two-vehicle crash along Jefferson Highway. A 2008 Dodge Ram was heading east when it crossed the double-solid yellow line and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram head-on.

The driver of the 2008 Ram, 33-year-old David E. Lively Jr., died at the scene. The Bumpass man was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the 2014 Ram, 58-year-old Bobbie Jo Sprouse of Bumpass, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

