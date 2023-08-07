Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginia Museum of Natural History has new way to learn about Blue Ridge Mountains

Photo from Humpback Rock: Capital News Service
Photo from Humpback Rock: Capital News Service(WHSV)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History has a new way for people to learn about the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley.

Plans for a new museum in Waynesboro are underway. The 28,000 square foot facility will include a research lab, classrooms, outdoor areas, and places for children to learn.

Right now, exhibits are being designed and funding for construction is being secured.

“We started off with geology and geoformation, understanding why the Blue Ridge Mountains looked like they do today. Obviously, a lot of history there in terms of understanding how those rocks were formed, how they weathered the importance of water,” Thomas Benzing said.

Meetings about all this are held at the Waynesboro Library on the third Friday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Albemarle County seal
Albemarle seeking feedback on cell phone and internet service
UVA Health
Researchers study prairie voles to get insight on brain behavior
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools preparing for students’ return as bus driver shortage persists
Darden Towe Park (FILE)
Grant to help give students some hands-on learning at Albemarle park