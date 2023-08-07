Advertise With Us
Staunton house fire displaces four people

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire.

Units arrived to find fire showing from a one-story single-family residence. All four residents of the home had evacuated before first responders arrived.

The four residents and a neighbor were evaluated by the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad. The neighbor was taken to Augusta Health for further evaluation.

Two cats were also removed from the home. Unfortunately, one did not survive.

Officials determined the fire originated from the home’s attached garage, and determined the cause to be discarded smoking materials.

Units for Staunton Fire and Rescue, Augusta County Fire-Rescue, and Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad responded to the scene. Verona Volunteer Fire Company and Swoope Volunteer Fire Company covered the city stations during the incident.

The occupants were displaced by the fire, and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

