Risk of storms

Gusty wind, hail, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a humid start. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. An approaching cold front is expected to trigger strong storms. Capable of causing gusty wind, hail, heavy rain and a few tornadoes. The best time for this activity will be between 3pm and 9pm. Once the cold front advances across the region, conditions will begin to improve Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, risk of storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Risk of storms, mostly cloudy, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

