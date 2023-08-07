Advertise With Us
Risk of severe storms

Tracking a strong cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid conditions are in place. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A strong cold front is moving east. Showers and the risk for severe storms are expected to develop in our region between 3pm and 9pm. Gusty wind, heavy rain, hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible. Behind the front, skies will clear and temperatures will be seasonal, with lower humidity. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, risk of strong storms, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Risk of strong storms, mostly cloudy, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

