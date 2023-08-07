Researchers study prairie voles to get insight on brain behavior

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 4 years of work a new discovery is made. It shows fathers’ care has a big influence on their child, especially sons.

The study was based on prairie voles: When the male offspring is shown care and attention it alters their brain and behavior. It makes them more social and causes them to display more parental care towards unrelated pups later in life.

“Male offspring have really sensitive changes to gene expression, whereas female offspring did not. So males raised by high-care parents had a different pattern of gene expression,” Joshua Danoff said.

He also says kids that got more care showed slower aging levels. In simple terms, high-care fathers teach their sons to be high care parents.

